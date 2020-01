Ever wondered if certain parts of our region see more tornado activity than others? Here are all the tornado warnings issued by NWS Paducah since 1990. The top three counties are:



1. Christian Co., KY (107)

2. Stoddard Co., MO (87)

3. (tie) Hopkins Co., KY/Bollinger Co., MO (84) pic.twitter.com/PVJhH7zYOn