Novel coronavirus case detected in Chicago, Ill.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - A case of novel coronavirus was detected in a hospitalized patient in Chicago.
According to the Southern Seven Health Department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the case on Friday, January 24. The first case of 2019-nCoV in the United States was reported in the Washington on Jan. 21.
According S7HD, currently, there are no known cases detected in the immediate southern Illinois area.
The Illinois Department of Public Health and health departments in the Chicago area are working closely with health care providers on the outbreak caused by 2019-nCoV and are consulting with those health departments about any patients of concern.
U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth released the following statement on Friday.
Symptoms of the illness include fever and respiratory symptoms that include coughing and shortness of breath. Healthcare providers are asking patients experiencing these symptoms about any travel to Wuhan, China or any known contact with a person with 2019-nCoV.
According to S7HD, suspect patients under investigation will be immediately placed in respiratory isolation and reported to the local health department. Appropriate actions will be taken by public health with any persons who may have had contact with the confirmed case.
The CDC and the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection will use enhanced health screenings to detect ill travelers coming to the United States on direct or connecting flights from Wuhan, China.
On Jan. 17, 2020, travelers from Wuhan to the U.S. underwent entry screening for symptoms associated with 2019-nCoV at three U.S. airports that receive most of the travelers from Wuhan, China: San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles airports.
You can click here for more information from DPH.
Based on current information, health officials say the risk from 2019-nCoV to the American public is currently deemed to be low, Nevertheless, CDC is taking proactive preparedness precautions.
