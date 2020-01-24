A new round of product recalls

(KFVS) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has reported recalls on stools, pressure washers, and power banks.
Varidesk Stand2Learn Stools have been recalled due to an improperly welded foot support. It can break, posing a fall hazard to consumers.
This recall affects Varidesk stools with the model number 42058 or the UPC code is 8-13866-02360-7.
Any one owning a Varidesk Stand2Learn Stool should immediately stop using the stools and contact VARIDESK for a full refund.
You can contact VARIDESK toll-free at 855-624-4977 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.varidesk.com/standing-desk-support or www.varidesk.com
STIHL Pressure Washers are recalled due to a faulty pressure washer nozzle, that can disconnect from the spray wand when under pressure during use.
This recall involves the spray wand supplied with STIHL RE 90 Pressure Washers. The pressure washer is gray and orange with “STIHL RE 90” printed on the front. The recalled spray wand measures 15 inches long and attaches to the spray gun. Interchangeable nozzles connect to the spray wand.
Those who own a STIHL RE 90 should immediately stop using the recalled pressure washers and contact STIHL or an authorized STIHL servicing dealer to receive a free replacement spray wand.
You can contact STIHL toll-free at 844-978-1291 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.stihlusa.com.
PCNA Power Banks are recalled because the power bank’s lithium-ion battery can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.
The affected power banks have the PO number 1813582 printed on the back.
Owners should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled power banks and dispose of the recalled power banks by following local laws for disposal of lithium-ion batteries.
You can contact PCNA at 800-860-1555, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at CustomerService@leedsworld.com or visit www.pcna.com.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.