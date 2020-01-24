Naval Station Great Lakes in Ill. on lockdown, officials search for gate runner

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Naval Station Great Lakes is on lockdown.
Officials said they are searching for a gate runner.
They said at 7:09 a.m. the Naval Security Force responded to an unauthorized entry into Naval Station Great Lakes.
They are urging personnel to take cover in the nearest building or structure until all gates are closed.
Officials said no one was harmed and no property was damaged.
According to the its website, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation. It is also is the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp.
