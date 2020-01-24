Mo. State Highway Patrol: Citizen sees Amber Alert, helps find missing child

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol encourages everyone to sign up for Mo-Alerts to receive immediate notification of Amber Alerts.
One success story happened on Friday, January 17 when an Amber Alert was issued using the new system to find a two-year-old child who had been abducted by his mother.
According to the Highway Patrol, a citizen who received the Amber Alert on their cell phone recognized the vehicle described and its out-of-state license plates. That citizen then contacted law enforcement.
The child was found safe within minutes of the alert being sent out.
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office, Seymour Police Department and Springfield Police Department worked together on the case.
According to the Highway Patrol, it launched an upgraded Missouri Amber Alert system in December 2019. The new system includes wireless emergency alerts, automated social media alerts anda public website.
The Patrol initiates Amber Alerts when an abducted child meets the criteria in Section 210.1012 RSMo.
