Man charged with animal torture accused of stomping, kicking deer in Perry Co. Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Court documents state, Jordan H. Anheuser, 20, is charged with animal torture and cruel treatment of an animal.
Anheuser is accused of committing the offenses in Perry County, Illinois on September 23, 2018.
Under the animal torture charge, documents state Anheuser knowingly or intentionally tortured an animal, kicking or stomping on it multiple times with his foot.
The animal is described as a one or two-year-old female deer.
Court documents said Anheuser inflicted physical pain on the animal with the intent to increase or prolong the pain, suffering or agony of the animal.
The charge of cruel treatment of an animal states Anheuser intentionally beat, tormented, cruelly treated or otherwise abused the deer. It stated he abused the deer with his foot multiple times in the head and/or body.
Court documents list some of Anheuser’s bond conditions. He may not own, possess, keep, harbor or be responsible for any animal. He also may not participate in hunting, trapping or other activity involving interaction with any animal.
An online petition was created on change.org titled “Prosecute Perry County, IL man for stomping, kicking and abusing injured baby deer.”
The petition calls for criminal charges against Anheuser.
It also urges the public to stand together against animal abusers.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.