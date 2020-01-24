Ky. State Police: Woman falsely reported tips about herself

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of leaving numerous tips to Kentucky State Police over a four month time period about herself.
Keely Bennett, 20, of Mayfield, was charged with 48 counts of falsely reporting an incident and 48 counts of harassing communications.
According to Kentucky State Police Post 1, they received the tips through their Text a Tip line advising that a Keely Bennett from Mayfield was either armed and dangerous, using and/or selling drugs or a danger to herself or others.
KSP said they started receiving the tips on October 19, 2019 and continued to receive them through January 23, 2020.
Troopers say they determined Bennett was the person reporting the tips.
She was arrested and taken to the Graves County Detention Center. According to the jail website, she has since been released.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.