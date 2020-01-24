3 injured in head-on crash on U.S. 45 in Saline County, Ill.

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Three people were injured in a head-on crash on Thursday morning, January 23.
According to Illinois State Police, it happened around 7:49 a.m. on U.S. 45 just north of Hilltop Road.
The preliminary investigation showed the driver of a 1991 Chevy truck, 19-year-old Dakota D. Skelton, was going southbound when he tried to pass a vehicle in front of him. As he started to pass the vehicle and crossed the center boundary line, police say he hit a northbound 2019 Ford Explorer head-on.
Skelton, his 27-year-old passenger and the driver of the Ford Explorer, 71-year-old David A. De Lucia, of Harrisburg, were all injured. They were each taken to area hospitals by ambulance.
Police say both vehicles had to be towed from the area.
