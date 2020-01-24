Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Terrell Suggs joined the Kansas City Chiefs at the perfect time. The 17-year veteran was waived by the Arizona Cardinals late in the season and claimed by the Chiefs, joining them in time for the final two games of the regular season. He has continued to play well for Kansas City during the playoffs, and now the Chiefs are leaning on his Super Bowl experience as they get ready to play the San Francisco 49ers in the big game. The guy nicknamed “T-Sizzle” certainly has the Chiefs sizzling as they get ready for the pomp and circumstance of Miami.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kathleen Doyle scored 13 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 19 Iowa defeat Ohio State 77-68. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder picked up her 200th Big Ten win while the Hawkeyes won their seventh straight game and 31st consecutive at home. They are tied atop the Big Ten with No. 22 Northwestern. Dorka Juhasz scored 22 points with 16 rebounds for the Buckeyes.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Twenty of the top women's hockey players in the world will be part of NHL All-Star Weekend. It's the NHL's most prominent move yet to promote the women's game. But there's still plenty of uncertainty about what it means for the future of women's hockey. There's an ongoing stalemate between the National Women's Hockey League and members of the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association who have pledged to boycott it in an effort to create a long-term sustainable league. The NHL has said it's not picking a side. So the work to grow women's hockey will continue beyond All-Star festivities.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Big 12 takes a break from conference play this weekend when its teams match up with members of the Southeastern Conference for the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. Third-ranked Kansas will be without suspended big men Silvio De Sousa and David McCormick when they face former Texas coach Rick Barnes and Tennessee on Saturday. Top-ranked Baylor heads to Florida and No. 18 Kentucky welcomes No. 15 Kentucky in the other two big showdowns Saturday.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 21 Illinois is tied for first place in the Big Ten heading into a matchup at Michigan on Saturday. The Illini are even with Michigan State after the 11th-ranked Spartans lost at Indiana on Thursday night. That's a big deal for Illinois, which hasn't finished above .500 in conference play since 2010. Coach Brad Underwood's team has won five straight games, and the Illini now face a Michigan team that's going through a rough stretch. The Wolverines, who have been without injured forward Isaiah Livers, have lost three in a row and four of their last five. Illinois beat Michigan 71-62 when the teams met in December.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Royals star catcher Salvador Perez is about to become a U.S. citizen. The Royals say Perez passed his citizenship exam earlier this month and will be be joined by Chief U.S. District Judge Beth Phillips on the Royals FanFest main stage Friday at the Kansas City Convention Center to take the oath of allegiance. He says he is “grateful to this country for the many opportunities I have been given; including the ability to play professional baseball." Perez was sidelined last season by Tommy John surgery but is preparing to return to the roster this year.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — KJ Robinson matched his season high with 24 points that included five in overtime to help Omaha beat Western Illinois 87-82. Robinson had a chance to win it in regulation, but Zion Young blocked his layup attempt with 3 seconds left to force overtime knotted at 72. Robinson added a 3-pointer, and a pair of free throws with 2 seconds left to seal it. Matt Pile added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Omaha. Kobe Webster scored 17 points to lead the Leathernecks.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Keandre Cook poured in 27 points and Missouri State jumped out to a big first-half lead and held off Valparaiso 67-60. Cook buried 6 of 12 shots from the floor and 12 of 16 free throws for the Bears (10-10, 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Mileek McMillan topped the Crusaders (10-10, 3-4) with 12 points, while Javon Freeman-Liberty and Daniel Sackey scored 11 each.