Florida man linked to Paducah church thefts

HOLLYWOOD, Fl. (KFVS) - Vlad Dragos Baceanu, 35, of Hollywood, Fl was arrested after an investigation by Paducah Police Detectives linked him to thefts from a Paducah church.
According to Paducah Police, representatives from the church reached out to them and reported someone had taken checks totaling more than $11,000 from the church’s mailbox.
During the investigation, Det. Chelsee Breakfield checked records from local banks and determined the checks had been cashed at an ATM in Hollywood, Florida.
With this information, Breakfield was able to identify Baceanu as a suspect.
Breakfield obtained an arrest warrant charging Baceanu with theft of mail matter.
Baceanu was arrested in Hollywood. He will be extradited to Kentucky.
This investigation is ongoing.
