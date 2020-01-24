First Alert: Last wet, cold day ahead of dry weather

(KFVS) - We’ll have one more cold, wet day in store before we finally start to dry out over the weekend and into next week.
Check today’s school closings here.
Brian Alworth said the upper-level part of our current system will spin in from the west with more showery-type precipitation.
We could see wet snow or even graupel mixing in with rain.
The best chance of any winter precip today looks to be over southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
That precipitation will be mainly rain showers in our southeastern counties. Accumulations should be minor on some raised surfaces over the hills of southeast Missouri as surface temps will be a bit above freezing.
None the less, some minor travel impacts are possible here and there especially around Van Buren, Ellington, Ironton, Farmington, Ste. Gen, Sparta, Mt. Vernon, etc.
Precip should be winding down early tonight with drier conditions overnight.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.