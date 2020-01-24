First Alert Friday Morning Forecast

One more cold, wet day in store before we finally start to dry out over the weekend and into next week. For today, the upper-level part of our current system will spin in from the west with more showery-type precip. Precip type will be the forecast challenge today, as cold air aloft tries to overcome relatively ‘warm’ air at the surface. Typically this results in wet snow or even graupel mixing in with rain. The best chance of any winter precip today looks to be over SE MO and S IL…with mainly rain showers in our southeastern counties. Accumulations should be minor…maybe on some raised surfaces over the hills of SE MO…as surface temps will be a bit above freezing. None the less, some minor travel impacts are possible here and there especially around Van Buren, Ellington, Ironton, Farmington, Ste. Gen, Sparta, Mt. Vernon, etc. Precip should be winding down early tonight with drier conditions overnight.