Daughter of Pope County, Ill. crash victim thankful father’s alive

POPE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - After a tragic limousine crash in Pope County that took the lives of three people and injured eight, the daughter of one of the victims said she is grateful her dad is still alive.
“I didn’t think he was going to make it,” said Demorah Duncan, daughter.
Demorah Duncan received a call no teenager ever wants to hear.
“My mom called me early in the morning and she just told me that he got into a wreck and I didn’t know anything else. I knew he was in surgery and that’s it,” she said.
Her dad, Demetrius Duncan, was out with friends and family for his cousin’s birthday.
“He remembers waking up. He was face down in the limo and he just remember screaming for help,” she said.
According to Illinois State Police, a dodge charger crossed the center line and crashed into the limousine Duncan and his family were in.
“He fractured his vertebrates in his neck, 3. He’s just sore, his right leg is just really sore too, but he took a few steps yesterday. It’s just gonna be a long recovery,” said Demorah Duncan.
Demorah said her dad is trying to stay positive through it all.
“My cousin was in the car accident too and he had passed away, but they were like brothers growing up,” she said.
She said it’s hard right now, but said she is blessed to be able to see her dad again.
“I just know I’m really blessed to have most of the people here with me today. Things could have went way different than they did, but I’m just thankful that my dad is here and he can be with all of us,” she said.
The crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.