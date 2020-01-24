Carbondale man indicted for murder after shooting, home invasion

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County State’s Attorney, Michael C. Carr announced on January 24 that, Marquashion D. Wilson, 20, of Carbondale, Illinois, was indicted for murder.
A Grand Jury in Jackson County, Illinois, indicted Wilson on January 9, 2020 in relation to a shooting that resulted in the death of Montavious “Bobo” Graham, 17, also of Carbondale.
Wilson faces two armed robbery charges, a home invasion charge and two counts of murder.
According to Attorney Carr, the indictment alleges that Wilson, also known as “Vito,” committed an armed robbery with a firearm when he took a cell phone by force from another person on January 1.
He is also charged with cooperating with Graham to commit another armed robbery with a firearm involving a different victim by taking a cell phone, $30 in cash and a pack of cigarettes by force.
Officials said each armed robbery charge has a potential sentence of 6 to 30 years in prison. Carr said, because a gun was used, a minimum of 15 years must be added to each sentence.
Wilson is also charged with cooperating with Graham in the home invasion. This is the same day where Graham was shot at a Jackson County, Ill. home.
Court documents state what the two entered the home while armed. One or more people were present in the home at the time. Officials said Wilson and Graham threatened the residents with use of force.
Home invasion carries the same penalty as armed robbery.
Carr said Wilson is also charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Officials allege that Wilson and Graham were acting in cooperation and were responsible for each other’s conduct when they committed the offense of home invasion. Officials said those actions set in motion a chain of events which led to the death of Graham.
First-degree murder has a potential sentence of 20 to 60 years imprisonment. Probation is not available.
The defendant was arraigned on Tuesday, Jan. 21 and has pleaded not guilty. His bond was set at $1.000.000. His next court appearance is a case management hearing on February 24.
