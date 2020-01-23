2 year anniversary of Marshall Co. shooting marked by “Night of Hope and Healing”

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Marshall County, Kentucky community will come together Thursday night on the second anniversary of the deadly Marshall County school shooting.
The Facilitators of Community Unity and Support (FOCUS) said the public is invited to attend a Night of Hope and Healing.
It will be held at the Kenneth Shadowen Performing Arts Center at Marshall County High School on Jan. 23 at 6 p.m.
Students in the Marshall County HOSA are also hosting a community blood drive on from 8:30 to 2:30 at the Marshall County High School Auxiliary Gym.
According to the #MarshallStrong Blood Drive page, there are 62 appointments available with a goal of collecting 50 units.
Students are using this as an opportunity for people in their community to give back as they mark the passing of the school tragedy.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.