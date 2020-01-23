Waffle House accepting Valentine’s Day reservations

What better way to say ‘I love you’ than with hash browns?

This is the twelfth year Waffle House has taken part in this Valentine's Day dinner event. (Source: Instagram/Waffle House)
By Michael Pegram | January 23, 2020 at 12:28 AM CST - Updated January 23 at 8:34 AM

(WWBT) - Waffle House has you smothered and covered this Valentine’s Day with a special night that they say will be romantic.

Nearly 200 restaurants across 22 states are accepting reservations for a romantic, candle-light dinner.

The annual tradition is now in its twelfth year. Diners can expect rose petals and a special menu with a meal for two including drinks and pie. Waffle House will even dim the lights to help set the mood.

To book a reservation at a participating Waffle House location near you click here.

