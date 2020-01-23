Tenn. man arrested after pouring gasoline on self, threatening children’s mother

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man is in custody after police said he made threats against the mother of his children on Jan. 17.
Weakley County Sheriff’s Department officials said they responded to a home on Palmersville Highway 89 around 5:17 p.m.
They said 37-year-old Matthew Thomas Helms was charged with criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault and manufacturing marijuana.
Deputies said Helms poured gasoline on himself and inside his home while telling his two children that he would kill their mother and burn the house down.
Helms was intoxicated during the incident.
He was taken for a mental evaluation and later charged by Captain Terry McDade.
Deputies said they found marijuana that Helms was growing in the home.
The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services was also notified about the incident.
