Some light wintry precipitation still possible Friday

A cold rain expected for much of the Heartland this afternoon and into the evening hours. Parts of our northwestern counties could still see some wintry precipitation through the afternoon hours. A few scattered slushy roads possible there, elsewhere roads will just be wet. Lows tonight will be in the lower to mid 30s. Friday a few more light rain and/or snow showers are possible. Most of the Heartland will see highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We are expecting dry conditions for Saturday, but will wake up to a lot of clouds.