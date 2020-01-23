Roads closed after car crashes into building in Kennett

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a vehicle crash in Kennett late Wednesday night.
According to the Kennett Police Department, a vehicle crashed into the Tower Loan building.
The crash caused the building to partially collapse, trapping one person in a car, according to a post on the Kennett 911 Communications Facebook page.
One occupant required extrication.
No other person was harmed.
The outside eastbound lane of First Street from Anthony to Hopper will be closed along with South Anthony St to Second St.
