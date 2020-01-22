Rain sleet and snow possible across the western half of the Heartland tonight.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A winter weather advisory is in effect for our western counties through tomorrow for the threat of sleet snow and freezing rain. Temperatures are running in the lower 30s this evening and as precipitation moves in, temperatures will likely fall below freezing. Most of the light precipitation tonight will occur along and west of the Mississippi River tonight. The greatest threat for ice accumulation will be across Carter, Ripley, Reynolds, Wayne, Madison, Perry, Bollinger, and Cape Girardeau Counties.
Thursday we will start off with a light wintry mix changing to rain and then spreading east across the entire Heartland. Temperatures will warm above freezing but remain rather cold, in the middle to upper 30s.
Rain will likely mix with or change to snow Thursday night across parts of the Heartland as colder air moves in. Scattered rain or snow showers will be possible on Friday as well with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s in most areas.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.