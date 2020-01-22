Rain sleet and snow possible across the western half of the Heartland tonight.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A winter weather advisory is in effect for our western counties through tomorrow for the threat of sleet snow and freezing rain. Temperatures are running in the lower 30s this evening and as precipitation moves in, temperatures will likely fall below freezing. Most of the light precipitation tonight will occur along and west of the Mississippi River tonight. The greatest threat for ice accumulation will be across Carter, Ripley, Reynolds, Wayne, Madison, Perry, Bollinger, and Cape Girardeau Counties.