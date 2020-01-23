Poplar Bluff wins Most Carring City Award in Missouri

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Insurify has awarded Poplar Bluff the Most Carring City Award in Missouri.
Poplar Bluff has the highest share of individuals working in altruistic fields statewide, including:
- Caregivers
- Counselors
- Firefighters
- Hospice volunteers
- Nurse practitioners
- Paramedics
- Physicians/medical doctors
- Teachers
- Therapists
- Social workers
Insurify gathered data from 2 million auto insurance applications, which included questions regarding citizens’ occupation and place of residence. With this information, analysts were able to determine the percentage of each city’s drivers who worked in altruistic fields.
“We at Insurify would like to congratulate the residents of these communities who work day in and day out to better the lives of their fellow citizens,” said Snejina Zacharia, CEO of Insurify. “Their dedication to safety, health, and education define what it means to be a caring neighbor.”
Springfield won in Illinois, and Hazard won in Kentucky.
