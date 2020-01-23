Paducah Fire Department provides home heating safety tips

“I encourage everyone to make a fire escape plan for their home. Talk with your family about how to exit each room of the home and where to meet once outside. A fire escape plan is very important to discuss especially if your home has two or more stories or if you live in an apartment building or above the ground floor. Also, be aware of the items that you may need in case of an emergency. Keep the telephone, hearing aids, eyeglasses, and aids such as walkers, canes, or wheelchairs, nearby,” said Deputy Fire Marshal April Tinsman.