Murray State University screens Adm. William McRaven films

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Curris Center Theatre at Murray State University will be screening two films about the life of their 2020 Presidential Lecture keynote speaker, Adm. William H. McRaven, from Jan. 31-Feb. 1.
McRaven is a retired U.S. Navy four-star admiral and the former chancellor of the University of Texas system.
He commanded the troops that captured Saddam Hussein and rescued Captain Richard Phillips.
McRaven is also credited with leading the Osama bin Laden mission in 2011.
Ahead of the lecture, the Curris Center Theatre will screen “Zero Dark Thirty” and “Captain Phillips” at the following showtimes:
- “Zero Dark Thirty” – Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 7 p.m.
- “Captain Phillips” – Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 1 p.m.
“Zero Dark Thirty” tells the compelling story of the international manhunt for Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and the raid that led to his death in 2011.
“Captain Phillips” follows the 2009 Maersk Alabama hijacking, where mariner Captain Richard Phillips was taken hostage by pirates in the Guardafui Channel.
Both screenings as well as the Presidential Lecture are free and open to the public, with the latter supported by the Murray State University Office of the President, MSU Foundation and the Student Government Association.
McRaven’s keynote will be Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. inside Lovett Auditorium.
He will speak of his professional career and unique connection
"I am extremely excited about the opportunity to visit Murray State University,” said McRaven. “My father was so proud to have attended the school and always talked longingly about the Bluegrass State. His life, and therefore my life, were shaped in so many ways by what he learned and who he met at Murray. To be able to walk the grounds where my father considered his home will be a cherished experience.”
“It is truly an honor to have Adm. Bill McRaven, an American hero, speak at Murray State University as part of our Presidential Lecture Series,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson. “Adm. McRaven has a special connection to Murray State through his father, Colonel Claude ‘Mac’ McRaven, a 1941 alumnus, Murray State Athletics Hall of Fame football player and track star, as well as a decorated World War II fighter pilot. Our campus community and alumni, along with our region, will enjoy Adm. McRaven’s message.”
