Murray State University, Kaskaskia College sign agreement

"The relationship between Murray State University and Kaskaskia College has always been solid, but this memorandum of understanding will lead to several academic program articulations that will benefit both institutions, and most importantly, the benefit to students will be significantly enhanced,” said Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Tim Todd. “Many thanks to Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson and Kaskaskia College President George Evans for their vision. I would also like to thank Vice President Ashley Becker at Kaskaskia College and her academic team for being such wonderful partners with the Murray State academic leadership team. The future is very bright.”