Murray State University, Kaskaskia College sign agreement

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University and Kaskaskia College announced today that they have signed a memorandum of understanding.
This means the schools will develop a partnership, allowing students a smooth transition from the community college to Murray State.
They hope to create programs that will help Kaskaskia (KC) students that wish to continue their education, transition to Murray State.
Plans are underway to develop dual admission and reverse transfer processes between the two institutions.
This agreement will also allow KC students to connect with Murray State advisers and have access to faculty and programs within their proposed majors while at the community college.
“This agreement will clearly benefit our students and we are pleased to give our students more options when helping them achieve their educational and career goals,” said Dr. Ashley Becker, Kaskaskia College’s vice president of instructional services.
"The relationship between Murray State University and Kaskaskia College has always been solid, but this memorandum of understanding will lead to several academic program articulations that will benefit both institutions, and most importantly, the benefit to students will be significantly enhanced,” said Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Tim Todd. “Many thanks to Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson and Kaskaskia College President George Evans for their vision. I would also like to thank Vice President Ashley Becker at Kaskaskia College and her academic team for being such wonderful partners with the Murray State academic leadership team. The future is very bright.”
