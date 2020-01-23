Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

PHOTO ID-VOTING
Kentucky voter ID bill for voting clears Senate committee
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky Senate panel has loosened restrictions in a bill that would require voters to show government-issued identification. The revised version would allow people lacking photo IDs to present other forms of identification, such as debit, credit, or Social Security cards. The bill cleared the Senate State and Local Government Committee on a party-line vote Wednesday. Three Democratic lawmakers opposed the bill despite the relaxed requirements. The measure now heads to the full Senate. The bill's supporters include Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams.
REAL ID
Kentucky adding regional offices to issue Real ID licenses
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says regional offices will open in Somerset and Paducah to help people obtain new Real ID licenses. The governor also announced Wednesday that Sarah Jackson will serve as the new Real ID project manager. The state faces a deadline to upgrade the security of driver's licenses. Starting Oct. 1, Kentuckians without a Real ID-compliant license or passport will not be able to board domestic flights, visit a military base or enter some federal buildings. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet already provides the licenses at regional offices in Frankfort and Bowling Green.
SOLDIERS-ASSAULT CASE
3 National Guard soldiers convicted in 2017 sexual assault
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Three of four National Guard soldiers accused of involvement in a 2017 sexual assault case have pleaded guilty in Kentucky to misdemeanor sexual misconduct charges. News outlets reported Wednesday that 28-year-old Anthony Tubolino, 22-year-old Tyler Hart and 24-year-old Jacob Ruth accepted plea deals from the Calloway Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and were recommended to serve 12-month sentences each. They'll be formally sentenced in April. Co-defendant 24-year-old Austin Dennis requested a jury trial on his first-degree sodomy charge. The soldiers were charged in June 2017 after a victim accused them of supplying her with alcohol and sexually assaulting her.
ROAD DEPARTMENT-DRUG CHARGES
Drug charges leads county to fire road director, 4 workers
BEDFORD, Ky. (AP) — Officials says a Kentucky county has fired more than half its road department employees, including the director, who's facing drug charges. Trimble County Judge-Executive Todd Pollock told WDRB-TV on Tuesday that Kentucky State Police arrested road department director Michael Stewart last week. Police said he was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pollock said he immediately ordered all nine road department employees to take drug tests, which led to the terminations of four workers in addition to Stewart. Stewart declined to comment when WDRB went to his home. He's is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 4.
UOFL-HEALTH CARE
Bill to assist UofL with acquisition clears House panel
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have started advancing a proposed $35 million state loan to help the University of Louisville with its purchase of Jewish Hospital. The measure cleared the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee with bipartisan support Tuesday. The bill has plenty of political clout behind it. Its lead sponsors are Republican House Speaker David Osborne and the top-ranking House Democrat, Rep. Joni Jenkins. The loan amount in the bill sent to the full House is $15 million lower than the original $50 million request. UofL President Neeli Bendapudi says the lower amount reflects cost savings and increased revenues from the transaction.
CHEMICAL WEAPONS-KENTUCKY
Kentucky Army depot begins destroying nerve agents
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Officials have begun destroying nerve agents that have been stored at a Kentucky Army depot for decades. The Blue Grass Chemical Agent Destruction Pilot Plant said in a statement that the first projectile containing GB nerve agent was successfully destroyed on Jan. 17. The facility at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond began destroying mustard-agent munitions last year. Project manager Candace Coyle called it a milestone toward eliminating chemical weapons in Kentucky and making Madison County and surrounding areas a safer place to live.