Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ABORTION-KANSAS
Abortion rights backers unsure of strategy in Kansas fight
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion rights backers are grappling with how to derail a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution. Abortion foes marked Wednesday's anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision by advancing two versions of the proposal out of committee Wednesday in the Republican-controlled Legislature. Top GOP lawmakers want to amend the state constitution to overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision last year protecting abortion rights. Abortion rights lawmakers are pondering whether the measure will be objectionable enough to fail if it's left alone. Some want to rewrite the measure but doing so could help it pass the Legislature.
AG-GAG LAW-KANSAS
Court: Kansas "Ag-Gag" unconstitutionally bans free speech
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that provisions in a Kansas law that ban the secret filming at slaughterhouses and other livestock facilities unconstitutionally criminalize free speech. U.S. District Judge Kathryn Vratil mostly sided on Wednesday with a coalition of animal rights and consumer protection groups which had challenged the state's “Ag-Gag” law, which was enacted in 1990. The law makes it a crime for anyone to take a picture or video at animal facilities without the owner’s consent or to enter them under false pretenses. The judge says the Kansas law only targets negative views about animal facilities.
KANSAS COURTS-FUNDING-LAWSUIT
Kansas Supreme Court dismisses judges' lawsuit over funding
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' top court has dismissed a lawsuit over funding for the state's court system filed by six trial-court judges against the Republican-controlled Legislature. The state Supreme Court said in a short order Wednesday signed by Chief Justice Marla Luckert that it is “confident” that allegations of underfunding of the court system are best handled through “cooperation” with the state's legislative and executive branches. The Supreme Court added that it must make a good-faith effort not to encroach on the Legislature's power over budget matters. The lawsuit threatened to complicate an often-tense relationship between the courts and the Legislature.
AP-KS-TWINS INJURED-CHARGE
Wichita man charged in death of 2-month-old son
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 2-month-old son. Twenty-three-year-old Marlin Williams was charged Wednesday after his son, Marrell Williams, died Jan. 16. Marlin Williams is also charged with three counts of aggravated battery. Wichita police say they were called to a home Jan. 10 on a report that a child was not breathing. The boy was taken to a hospital after being found unresponsive. He suffered critical injuries and medical personnel found he had previous injuries. His twin sister had a healing broken femur. Williams is being held on $500,000 bond.
STOLEN REFUND CHECKS-SENTENCE
California man sentenced in stolen tax refund checks scheme
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A California man was sentenced to five years in federal prison without parole for his role in a scheme to cash more than $447,000 in stolen refund checks. Prosecutors say the multi-state scheme involved cashing the checks by using fake driver's licenses. Dante Chestnut, of Ontario, California, pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Chestnut admitted that he and others stole tax refund checks from the mail in April 2016. They then used fraudulent driver’s licenses and identification documents to cash the checks at Academy Bank branches in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri.
POLICE SHOOTING-RURAL KANSAS
Deputy wounds fleeing motorist after carjacking attempt
DIGHTON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a fleeing motorist after he attempted to carjack another vehicle when two of his tires were flattened. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation identified the man Wednesday as 42-year-old Timothy Kellebrew, of Ashland City, Tennessee. The KBI says in a news release that a Ness County Sheriff's deputy attempted to stop Kellebrew Tuesday east of Ness City because he was driving a pickup that matched the description of one used in an armed robbery of a Dollar General store about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) away in Dighton. Kellebrew was in fair condition Wednesday.
NEW ADJUTANT GENERAL
Kelly names Air National Guard leader new adjutant general
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An Air National Guard brigadier general will be the state's new adjutant general. Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced that David Weishaar will replace current Adjutant General Lee Tafanelli, who plans to resign March 31. Weishaar commands the Air National Guard in Kansas as assistant adjutant general. He has served in the military for 39 years. In Kansas, the adjutant general is the top military adviser to the governor, leads the state’s Army and Air Guard operations and directs the state’s division of emergency management and homeland security.
POLICE DISPATCHER ARRESTED
Leawood police dispatcher suspected of computer crimes
LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a Leawood police dispatcher is charged after allegedly sharing confidential information with unauthorized individuals. The KBI says 39-year-old Kallie Turnbow, of Olathe, was arrested Tuesday. Johnson County prosecutors charged her with four felony counts of unlawful acts concerning computers and four misdemeanors of official misconduct. The KBI says it began investigating Turnbow in October 2019 after receiving a tip that she was sharing criminal histories and driver's license information. She was placed on administrative leave that month.