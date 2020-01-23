Kentucky bill requires care for infants surviving abortion

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky Senate panel has approved a bill to require that doctors and other health workers provide life-saving care for an infant born alive after a failed abortion attempt.
The measure sailed through the Senate Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee without opposition Thursday. The bill now heads to the Republican-dominated Senate.
Sen. Whitney Westerfield, the bill’s lead sponsor, says he isn’t aware of any instances in which an infant was born alive in Kentucky from a failed abortion. But he says the measure is needed to “prevent it ever happening."
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)