Juvenile facing charges after making alleged school threats Calloway County Ky.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A juvenile is facing charges after making alleged school threats in Calloway County Ky.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and the Calloway County Board of Education conducted a joint investigation into alleged threats against the Calloway County High School.
The sheriff’s office said, the investigation began around 5 p.m. on Jan. 21. After students reported to school administrators and the sheriff’s office, that the students overheard an individual making threats against the school.
An investigation found that a student had made threats against the school. The student was found later that same evening, further investigation led to charges of Terroristic Threatening 2nd degree.
The juvenile was taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger encourages anyone that witnesses any unusual or criminal activity to contact the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.