Ill. couple arrested in connection to Ky. drug investigation

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An Illinois couple was arrested on the parking lot of a Paducah business in connection to a drug investigation.
Rickie J. Varvel, 37, of Brookport, Ill., was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle with an expired operator’s license.
Tara Smith, 29, of Brookport, Ill., was charged with public intoxication - controlled substances.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, they received information alleging that Varvel would be delivering meth to an individual on the parking lot of a business at 5136 Hinkleville Road in Paducah.
Detectives say they saw Varvel pull up at the parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, January 23, just after 2 p.m.
Varvel was arrested after they say a search revealed he had crystal meth, marijuana, a digital scale, smoking pipes and assorted drug paraphernalia on him or in his car.
According to the sheriff’s department, Smith was inside Varvel’s car. She was arrested for allegedly being under the influence of controlled substances.
Detectives seized approximately $2,300 worth of crystal meth during the investigation, along with money that is believed to be the proceeds from illegal drug sales.
Both Varvel and Smith were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
