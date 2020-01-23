Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Big 12 has suspended four players from Kansas and Kansas State a combined 25 games for their roles in a melee that spilled off the court. The brawl erupted into a section of disabled seating in Allen Fieldhouse near the end of the third-ranked Jayhawks' win over the Wildcats. Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa was suspended indefinitely by Jayhawks coach Bill Self earlier Wednesday. He was given a 12-game suspension by the league office. His teammate, David McCormack, was suspended two games while Kansas State forward James Love received an eight-game suspension and Antonio Gordon a got three-game suspension.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs saw value in a trio of players that were essentially castoffs from what was one of the least-successful franchises in the NFL over the past 10 years in Damien Williams, Matt Moore and Jordan Lucas. Their decision to pick them up when just about nobody else was calling is a big reason why they're playing in the Super Bowl. Williams has turned into their top running back, Moore played crucial games when Patrick Mahomes was hurt, and Lucas has been a valuable player on special teams while providing depth at safety this season.
UNDATED (AP) — Brett Favre sees some of his own traits as a football player in Patrick Mahomes. The mobility and passing outside the pocket, usually on the run. The willingness to stick with a play and see if it can develop into something grand. The howitzer of an arm. The Hall of Fame quarterback, who is appearing weekly on SiriusXM NFL Radio for a third NFL season, isn't exactly looking into a mirror when he watched Mahomes. But it isn't far off.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza had 28 points and 13 rebounds as No. 19 Iowa held on in the closing seconds to beat No. 24 Rutgers 85-80. Connor McCaffery hit four free throws in the final 16 seconds, his only points of the night, to close out the win for the Hawkeyes. Iowa led by nine points three times in the second half before Rutgers rallied. Garza had his 11th double-double of the season. Ron Harper Jr. had a career-high 29 points for Rutgers. His previous best was 27 against the Hawkeyes last season.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals signed outfielder Alex Gordon to a $4 million contract for next season. The move gives the rebuilding club a veteran presence in what is expected to be a young lineup under new manager Mike Matheny. The Royals designated right-hander Heath Fillmyer for assignment in a corresponding roster move. The 35-year-old Gordon is a three-time All-Star and won his seventh Gold Glove last season to move within one of Frank White for the most in franchise history.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The No. 19 Iowa women's basketball team enters its home game against Ohio State on Thursday night riding a 30-game home win streak. That's second-longest in Division I behind Baylor's 49 consecutive home wins. Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder grew up in Iowa and understands the state's passion for the sport. In-state rival Iowa State draws 9,500 fans per game in Ames to rank third in the nation. Iowa is 11th in attendance at more than 5,900. Last season, when the Hawkeyes made it to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, they averaged almost 6,800. Bluder said her team's winning ways have fueled attendance.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matt Wieters has finalized a $2 million, one-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, a deal that brings back the 33-year-old to again back up Yadier Molina. Wieters was a four-time All-Star with Baltimore before spending two seasons with Washington and then joining the Cardinals. He was a non-roster invitee who wound up starting 54 games and appearing in 67 last season, hitting .214 with 11 homers and 27 RBIs while helping St. Louis win the NL Central.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Lance Jones scored 20 points and Barret Benson scored 13 with six rebounds and Southern Illinois beat Northern Iowa 68-66. Jones' basket gave Southern Illinois a 63-57 lead with 2:21 remaining. AJ Green's 3-pointer brought the Panthers within 67-66. On the Salukis following possession, Green came up with a steal against Trent Brown, but he missed a jump shot with two seconds left and time expired. Marcus Domask and Trent Brown each scored 11 for the Salukis. Southern Illinois has won four of its last six. Trae Berhow led Northern Iowa with 22 points and nine rebounds.