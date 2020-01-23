Gov. Pritzker to speak with early childhood, education experts in Marion

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Early childhood and education experts will sit down with Illinois Governor JB Pritzker on Jan. 23.
They will meet to discuss investments in early childhood.
The meeting will take place at Heartland Kids Early Learning Center in Marion, Ill.
It is scheduled for 10 a.m.
Governor Pritzker will then head to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to share remarks on Rebuild Illinois and investments in Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
To round out the day, the governor will sop in East Saint Louis to discuss investments in early childhood along with stakeholders.
