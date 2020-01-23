First Alert: Freezing temps bring light wintry mix

(KFVS) - This morning, we start off with a light wintry mix.
Check school closings here.
That will change into rain and spread east across the Heartland.
Temperatures will warm above freezing but remain rather cold, in the middle to upper 30s.
Rain will likely mix with or change to snow Thursday night across parts of the Heartland as colder air moves in.
Scattered rain or snow showers will be possible on Friday as well with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s in most areas.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.