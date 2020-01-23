Deputies: Drugs left easily accessible to children, mother arrested

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested after deputies in Graves County, Kentucky said they found drugs in her home.
Julia Mae Geno was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possessing drug paraphernalia and two counts endangering the welfare of a minor.
According to deputies, Sergeant Mason and deputy Mensinger spoke to Geno at her home.
When officials arrived, Geno’s estranged husband was picking up their two daughters.
Deputies said they saw marijuana and paraphernalia in plain view inside the home.
They got a search warrant and found more paraphernalia and methamphetamine that was easily accessible to the woman’s children.
Geno was taken to the Graves County Jail.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.