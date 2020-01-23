Crash leads to building collapse in Kennett, Mo.

One person had to be removed from the vehicle. (Source: Kennett 911 Communications)
By Jasmine Adams | January 23, 2020 at 5:22 AM CST - Updated January 23 at 5:22 AM

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Drivers are asked to use caution in the area after a crash and building collapse in Kennett, Missouri.

Officials with Kennett’s Emergency Management Agency said the outside east-bound lane of First Street from Anthony to Hopper was closed along with South Anthony Street to Second Street due to a crash involving partial structural collapse.

Kennett Fire crews were called to the crash just before midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

They said one person had to be removed from the vehicle.

No one else was injured.

