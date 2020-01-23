Cape Girardeau city government victim of cyber attacks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau was recently victimized by a “malicious cyber-attack.”
According to the city, they don’t have any information to indicate that a customer or employee information or data has been accessed or acquired without authorization, and all critical safety and infrastructure services continue to operate.
City leaders said it had industry-standard protection in place, including malware detection.
City staff immediately took action to secure the network and started an internal investigation.
The city also got an independent, nationally-recognized computer forensics expert to restore affected systems and data, and to analyze how the incident took place.
As the FBI investigation continues, the City was advised not to disclose the complete nature of the attack until the city’s systems and data can by fully restored.
The city said it takes the security of the information very seriously. They said they are actively taking steps to strengthen their security to reduce the likelihood of a similar event in the future.
