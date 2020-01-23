Cape Central High student scores perfect 36 on ACT

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Not everyone scores well on the ACT and even less people can say they scored a perfect 36.
Cape Central High student Emma McDougal is one of the few who got that rare 36 out of 36 on the exam.
McDougal is a junior this year. She says she had plenty of support getting to the perfect score. School officials said she is among fewer than one percent of ACT test takers to reach the goal.
“I am very grateful to the staff and faculty of Cape Girardeau Public Schools who have supported me throughout my academic career,” McDougal said.
McDougal is involved in several clubs outside of her studies.
That includes Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America, International Thespian Society (historian), Mock Trial Team (one of four lawyers), Model United Nations (treasurer), Youth Association for the Furthering of Racial Harmony Interests (YAFRHI), Thrive, Scholar Bowl, Tiger Ambassadors, Math Team and orchestra.
That’s not all. She is a participant in the CHS theatre program as an actor, stage manager, and lighting designer.
