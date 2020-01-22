Winter weather advisories start at 6pm for parts of the area

Winter weather advisories are up for our western counties starting at 6pm tonight. Light freezing rain is possible this evening, with some light sleet and snow mixing in at times for our western and northern counties. Elevated surfaces and untreated roads could become slick in this area. Temperatures will slowly climb through the day on Thursday. Some areas will change to rain and then could see a brief change back to wintry precipitation late Thursday into Friday. Right now it looks like about a tenth of an inch of freezing rain is possible in our northwestern counties. Much of the southeastern half of the Heartland will not see any winter weather impacts. It will just be a cold rain. A change back to snow or sleet is possible in our northwestern counties on Friday. Much to watch in the next two days. Scattered slick spots are possible.