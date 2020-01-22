What you need to know Jan. 22

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Temperatures will be in the 20s with cloudy skies this morning and light frost.
Lisa Michaels says it will slowly warm into the 30s by the afternoon.
The main system to watch will be tonight and early tomorrow morning.
Our western counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory for a mix of snow, ice and sleet that will more than likely cause travel impacts during Thursday morning.
Thursday, temps will warm transitioning any precipitation into rain by the late morning and afternoon.
Scattered rain can continue through Friday and possible light flurries/snow Friday night into Saturday morning.
- Carbondale is considering proposals that would allow some drivers to buy permits.
- A man wanted in connection to a shooting at a motel is now in custody.
- McCracken County deputies arrested a man during a traffic stop.
- Missouri Department of Transportation officials held an open house community briefing.
A couple in Utah believes their dog accidentally set the house on fire
The National Weather Service has issued this warning: “Falling iguanas possible tonight.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.