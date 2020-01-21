Very cold tonight with a wintry mix possible early Thursday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. Temperatures have fallen well down into the 20s with even a few upper teens in our eastern counties. Clouds will begin to increase across the area, and this will allow temperatures to slowly warm after midnight. Most areas will be in the lower to middle 20s by 7AM.
Clouds will be with us for most of the day tomorrow with highs reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s. A mix of rain sleet and snow will likely develop across our western counties late tomorrow night into Thursday morning. This precipitation will spread east throughout the day Thursday with temperatures rising above freezing. There is a chance light accumulations of ice and snow could occur in our western counties and this could lead to a few slick spots early Thursday morning.
