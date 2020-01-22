Symsonia Ky. man arrested during traffic stop

The driver was taken to the McCracken Regional Jail. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department)
By Olivia Grelle | January 21, 2020 at 9:26 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 9:26 PM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County deputies arrested a man during a traffic stop.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 21 around 4:20 p.m. deputies made a traffic stop on Monroe St.

The driver Terry J Peck 44, of Symsonia Ky. was arrested after deputies found a small baggie containing Methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Peck was taken to the McCracken Regional Jail where he faces charges of failure to or improper signal and possession of controlled substance.

