Symsonia Ky. man arrested during traffic stop

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County deputies arrested a man during a traffic stop.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 21 around 4:20 p.m. deputies made a traffic stop on Monroe St.
The driver Terry J Peck 44, of Symsonia Ky. was arrested after deputies found a small baggie containing Methamphetamine inside the vehicle.
Peck was taken to the McCracken Regional Jail where he faces charges of failure to or improper signal and possession of controlled substance.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.