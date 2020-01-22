1 stabbed, relative arrested in Williamson Co., Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A stabbing is under investigation in Williamson County, Illinois.
Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said the stabbing happened in Colp on Tuesday night, Jan. 21.
According to Sheriff Bennie Vick, they received a report of the stabbing at about 10:47 p.m. Deputies along with Carterville Police Department officers responded to the scene.
Vick said the suspect and victim were found inside the home.
The victim is a relative of the suspect, Vick said. The victim was found bleeding from what appeared to be serious injuries.
Officials applied first aid while waiting for emergency services.
The suspect was cooperative with deputies, Vick said.
The suspect was taken into custody and initially charged with aggravated domestic battery.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
