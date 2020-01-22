Southeast Mo., SIUE look to end streaks

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Sophomores Sage Tolbert and Alex Caldwell have led the Redhawks. Tolbert has averaged 9.1 points and 6.4 rebounds while Caldwell has recorded 10.5 points per game. The Cougars have been led by Zeke Moore and Tyresse Williford, who are averaging 13.8 and 9.8 per game, respectively.