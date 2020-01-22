Real ID licenses available at new regional licensing office in Paducah, Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Residents can now apply for a Real ID at the new regional licensing office.
At first, the McCracken County office will have one station to process Real ID licenses, but will expand in the coming months.
Residents who have a current driver’s license, permit or identification card may apply for a Kentucky’s Real ID-compliant version if they want to use a state-issued credential to meet upcoming Real ID requirements that go into effect on October 1, 2020.
Those who already have a valid form of Real ID, like a passport or military ID, can use that instead of the new Real ID license if they want to visit military bases and fly within the U.S. starting this October. Current driver’s licenses will continue to be valid for driving, voting and general identification purposes.
Starting on Oct. 1, 2020, Kentucky driver’s licenses, permits and identification cards with the Kentucky Unbridled Spirit logo or the language “Not for Real ID Purposes” will no longer be accepted to board U.S. commercial flights or access restricted federal buildings to comply with federal Real ID law.
Kentucky is in the process of offering Real ID-compliant licenses, permits and ID cards accepted at airport security checkpoints, military bases and federal buildings that require ID once federal enforcement begins.
Real ID licenses serve as one of several forms of Real ID. Common forms of Real ID Kentuckians may use to maintain air travel and select federal building access include:
- Valid U.S. or foreign passport
- Valid U.S. Passport Card
- Voluntary Travel ID license, permit or identification card
- Military ID (issued by U.S. Department of Defense)
- Permanent resident card
- DHS-trusted traveler card
- Global Entry Card
Starting nationwide on Oct. 1, 2020, a form of Real ID will be needed to:
- Pass through airport security checkpoints to board a U.S. commercial flight
- Visit a military base
- Visit a federal building or facility that requires ID (White House, nuclear power plant)
McCracken County residents may visit the KYTC-operated driver licensing regional field office at 2855 Jackson Street, Suite C in Paducah. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applicants will receive a temporary 30-day document that serves as a driving credential until the card arrives in the mail.
Only debit and credit cards will be accepted. Regional offices are not equipped to serve applicants who require testing or re-testing. The cost of a four-year Real ID license is $24 and $48 for an eight-year Real ID license.
