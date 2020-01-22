Powerball jackpot up to $343M in Illinois

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Lottery players in Illinois have a chance to win big with the current Powerball.
Players have the chance to win an estimated $343 million jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing.
Lottery officials said this is the highest the Powerball jackpot has been since the summer of 2019
Saturday’s winning numbers were 20, 24, 38, 56 and 68, and the Powerball number was 18.
There was no jackpot winner in Saturday night’s drawing.
The current jackpot has a cash option of $233.3 million
Officials said, the overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:292,201,338
Drawings are at 9:59 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday
Illinois residents,18 and older, can purchase Powerball and all of the Illinois Lottery’s draw-based game tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.
Players can also purchase their tickets online at illinoislottery.com and at more than 7,200 retailers statewide.
