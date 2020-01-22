Police: Man arrested on mult. charges after Lyft driver reported he was acting suspiciously

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested on multiple charges after a Lyft driver reported he was acting suspiciously when she dropped him off.
Andre L. Jackson, 40, was arrested on second-degree fleeing or evading police, public intoxication, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), resisting arrest and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Police say the driver told them she dropped the man off in an alley in the 2100 block of Park Ave. She said the man told her to turn her headlights off and not to call police while he was inside.
When an officer arrived on scene, he said he saw the man coming out of the building. When he saw the officers, the man fled on foot, but he was captured by an officer a short distance away.
According to police, the man, identified as Andre Jackson, appeared to be under the influence of drugs, and officers found in his possession a vial containing suspected methamphetamine. They say Jackson confirmed the substance was meth and said he had used the drug earlier in the day.
He was arrested and while being booked at the McCracken County Regional Jail, police say Jackson threatened an officer.
