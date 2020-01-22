Police investigating armed robbery at Rhodes on South Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Rhodes on Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau.
According to Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann, an adult man was robbed by three men. Two of the suspects had guns.
All three of the suspects ran from the area before police arrived.
The two suspects with the guns are described wearing blue jeans and grey hoodies.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
