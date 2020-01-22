Paducah man arrested, nearly $6,000 in drugs seized

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing multiple drug charges after detectives say they found about $4,500 in suspected fentanyl or counterfeit fentanyl pills on him.
Darius S. Woodson, 23, was arrested on charges of trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine, less than 4 grams).
According to Paducah police, Woodson was arrested on Tuesday afternoon, January 21 and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Investigators got a search warrant for his home on North 13th Street. Inside, they say they found and seized about 100 suspected fentanyl and counterfeit fentanyl pills, about 3 grams of suspected cocaine, about 3.5 ounces of marijuana, two cell phones, $250 cash and an assortment of other pills.
Police say the total value of the pills, cocaine and marijuana was estimated at about $6,000.
