Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

EXPANDING MEDICAID-KANSAS
GOP right looks to put own mark on Kansas Medicaid expansion
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Republican lawmakers are looking to modify a bipartisan plan for expanding Medicaid in Kansas by adding two provisions that Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly opposes. GOP conservatives want to insert a work requirement for able-bodied adults who receive the state's Medicaid health coverage under the expanded program. They're also looking to add a “right of conscience” provision that would allow medical personnel to decline for religious reasons to provide services such as abortion, birth control and gender reassignment care. Chairman Gene Suellentrop said Tuesday that the Senate health committee will consider those ideas when it debates Medicaid expansion.
KANSAS UNION-BEER AND WINE SALES
Kansas Memorial Union restaurant tries beer and wine sales
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas is allowing beer and wine sales at a restaurant in the Memorial Union. The Impromptu Cafe in the union began selling beer and wine Tuesday. David Mucci, director of the union, said the cafe is the only place on campus where alcohol is sold in a retail setting. He says it's a way to “test the waters” for businesses on campus that could sell alcohol on campus. Alcohol is also sold at the university's football stadium on games days. Mucci says he wants to use the alcohol sales in the union to promote safe drinking habits.
DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING-KANSAS
Deputy shoots, wounds suspect in central Kansas
RUSH CENTER, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a man following a vehicle chase in central Kansas. The agency says the man was shot Tuesday along Kansas 96 near Rush Center. The shooting occurred after a Ness County Sheriff's deputy pursued a vehicle. The male suspect was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately available. The KBI says no deputies were hurt. No further information was released.
DOCKING BUILDING RECOMMENDATION
Consultants recommend renovating Docking state building
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Consultants are recommending that the state spend more than $100 million to renovate the Docking State Office Building in Topeka. Former Gov. Sam Brownback's administration had recommended demolishing the building. But a report released Tuesday to a state Senate committee dismissed that idea. Instead, the report recommends either completely renovating the building or reducing the 12-story building to three floors and adding three floors of new construction. DeAngela Burns-Wallace, secretary of the Kansas Department of Administration, says the report gives lawmakers a starting point for discussing how the building can best be used for Kansas residents.
ELECTION 2020-KANSAS LEGISLATURE-PARTY SWITCHER
Party-switching lawmaker abandons bid for Kansas Senate seat
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A lawmaker who made national headlines for switching to the Democratic Party has ended her campaign for a state Senate seat and will run for re-election to the House instead. Rep. Stephanie Clayton of Overland Park said Tuesday that Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly encouraged her last week to drop out. Clayton's decision to run for the Senate had set up an August primary contest with Ethan Corson of Fairway. Corson is a former executive director of the Kansas Democratic Party. Clayton switched from the GOP at the end of 2018 and said her dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump was a factor.
MISSOURI RIVER FLOODING
Corps trims water flowing into lower Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The amount of water being released into the Missouri River from Gavins Point Dam will be reduced slightly to protect drinking water supplies even though the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is still working to eliminate water from last year. The Corps said Tuesday it is trimming the amount of water flowing out of Gavins Point to 27,000 cubic feet (764.55 cubic meters) per second. Corps spokeswoman Eileen Williamson said the new lower releases will allow the level of Lewis and Clark Lake to stabilize and ensure communities will be able to continue drawing drinking water from the lake,
ABORTION-KANSAS
Kansas lawmakers consider constitutional change on abortion
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion opponents and abortion rights supporters have packed the Kansas Legislature's largest committee room and two panels are reviewing a proposal for overturning a state Supreme Court decision protecting abortion rights. Anti-abortion groups want to amend the Kansas Constitution to declare that it does not grant a right to abortion and to allow lawmakers to enact restrictions. The state Supreme Court declared last year that access to abortion is a “fundamental” right under the Kansas Bill of Rights. If the measure before lawmakers Tuesday were approved by two-thirds majorities in both chambers, it would go on the August primary election ballot.
KANSAS-LANGUAGE SCHOOL CLOSING
University of Kansas to close its Languages school
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas will close its Languages, Literatures and Cultures schools but departments within the school will continue to operate. John Columbo, interim dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, said in an email that budget cuts forced a change in the administrative structure of the school. He says the changes will not affect degree offerings or curriculum and students will not be impacted. The school has administrative oversight for six departments. The closing at the end of the academic year means one staff position will be cut but the director and co-director of the school will return to their respective positions in their academic units.