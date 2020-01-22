Jackson, Mo. leaders say a booming economy is good, but there’s a catch

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - According to Governor Mike Parson, the state of Missouri is in good shape with unemployment at a historic low.
You can click here to read more from the governor’s State of the State address.
Leaders in Jackson, Mo. say a booming economy is good, but there’s a catch.
Brian Gerau with the Jackson chamber said, “unemployment is a good and bad thing.”
That may sound a bit unusual coming from a chamber of commerce president, but Gerau said in Jackson low employment brings its own challenges.
"With our unemployment being right around 1.9 in the area our focus is making sure we have a workforce to fill in those gaps," he said.
We caught up with Gerau and other leaders here at this state of Jackson event.
Gerau said they plan to work together to move the city forward.
“Jackson is full of opportunities, and we have leaders who are looking to fill in those opportunities. Between our schools and our cities, they’re trying to put together initiatives that not only help us today,” he said.
Jackson Superintendent John Link said beefing up the workforce begins in his classrooms.
“We have a low unemployment rate because the people who want to work are working,” Link said.
“As you look around the state of Missouri, what you see is in southeast Missouri we have great education systems, we have great schools, great colleges, but what we don’t have is career technical colleges,” he said.
Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said he wants to make sure people know about opportunities available to them.
“I think making sure that we’re getting our message out, making sure we’re working with the industries so that job opportunities can be advertised so people understand this available here,” Mayor Hahs said.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.