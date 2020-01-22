Hunting store opening at Sikeston outlet mall

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A new store coming in March will open at Sikeston Outlet Stores in Sikeston, Missouri.
According to Marketing Director Kyla Evans, Armstrong Outdoors is an all-inclusive hunting store for men and women.
This is the second location for the store with the first being in Fruitland, Mo.
Shoppers can check out the new store on March 7. It will be next to Carter’s at the outlet mall.
The store will have camo apparel by Treezyn, True Timber and Kings as well as Vixzyn and jewelry by Pretty Hunter, according to Evans.
Anyone interested in the outdoors will also be able find food plot seed, scents and minerals, Woodhaven Turkey calls, Indian Creek Chokes and Styrka optics.
Evans said a section of the store will be dedicated to fishing with rods and reels. Tackle will be available.
Armstrong Outdoors also will all-inclusive hunting and fishing trips to Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee or even Mexico and Brazil, according to Evans.
These will be guided tours that include transportation to the hunt, food and accommodations.
For more information about the Sikeston Outlet Stores, please visit www.sikestonoutlet.com.
